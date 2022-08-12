WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $50.30. 2,184,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,953,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

