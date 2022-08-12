WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Up 51.9% in July

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DXJS opened at $44.38 on Friday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
