WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Up 51.9% in July

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXJS opened at $44.38 on Friday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund ( NASDAQ:DXJS Get Rating ) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.55% of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.