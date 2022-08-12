Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4,757.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Wix.com

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

