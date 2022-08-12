Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WIX. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.89.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,618. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. Wix.com has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 183.98% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 45.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $241,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

