Wix.com (WIX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) in the last few weeks:
- 8/12/2022 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/11/2022 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2022 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/27/2022 – Wix.com had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 7/27/2022 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/14/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – Wix.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2022 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Wix.com Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.34.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 183.98% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
