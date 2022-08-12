WMS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,960 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Trading Up 0.2 %

Under Armour Profile

Shares of NYSE:UA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $23.00.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.