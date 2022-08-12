WMS Partners LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In other news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,443 shares of company stock worth $593,216 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.05. 2,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

