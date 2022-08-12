WMS Partners LLC Has $614,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427 over the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 212,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,351,612. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies



Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

