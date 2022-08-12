WMS Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $1,656,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

