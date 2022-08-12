WMS Partners LLC Invests $361,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after buying an additional 98,794 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 27.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $299.22. 1,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.35 and a 200 day moving average of $288.12. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

