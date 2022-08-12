WMS Partners LLC Invests $637,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $202.03. 696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,261. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,574 shares of company stock worth $2,704,620. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

