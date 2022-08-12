WMS Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $15.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,729.10. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,636. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,886.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,642.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,421.11.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

