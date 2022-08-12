WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,090. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

