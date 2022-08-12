Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $134.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $166.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.31. Workday has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

