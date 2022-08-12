World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.43

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.43 and last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 3429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

