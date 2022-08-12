WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $9.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

WW International Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of WW opened at $6.93 on Monday. WW International has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $487.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.43). WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in WW International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 113.9% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile



WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

