WW International (NYSE:WW) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Financial Comparison

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and WW International (NYSE:WW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for European Wax Center and WW International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75 WW International 0 0 0 0 N/A

European Wax Center presently has a consensus price target of $31.29, indicating a potential upside of 45.18%. Given European Wax Center’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than WW International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

69.4% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares European Wax Center and WW International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million 7.66 -$3.41 million ($0.03) -718.43 WW International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WW International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than European Wax Center.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center -0.29% 9.66% 4.60% WW International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

European Wax Center beats WW International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services, as well as provides publishing services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

