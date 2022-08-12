Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $7,873,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $68.89 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

