Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.15 to C$0.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

XBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

TSE:XBC traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,145. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.43.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

