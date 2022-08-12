Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XBC. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.92.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.67. 2,073,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.43. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The company has a market cap of C$103.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.05 million. Analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

