Xend Finance (XEND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,162.00

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $120,162.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

