Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Earnings Results

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 171.21% and a negative return on equity of 212.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,196 shares. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

About Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Stories

