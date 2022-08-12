Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Earnings Results

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 171.21% and a negative return on equity of 212.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.
Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,196 shares. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
