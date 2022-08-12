Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 212.21% and a negative net margin of 171.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of XERS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 9,009 shares of the company were exchanged. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 57.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Xeris Biopharma

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.