XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of XL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 2,363,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,126. XL Fleet has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $185.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 270.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 49,957.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,884,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871,121 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

