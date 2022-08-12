XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
XL Fleet Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of XL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 2,363,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,126. XL Fleet has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $185.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.
XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 270.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XL Fleet
XL Fleet Company Profile
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XL Fleet (XL)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.