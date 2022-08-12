Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CL King dropped their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.47. 9,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,120. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. Xometry has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,434.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $766,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,064,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,576 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $167,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xometry by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 247,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

