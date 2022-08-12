Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.27 and last traded at $48.27. Approximately 16,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 429,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Xometry Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.02 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $766,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $766,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,715 shares of company stock worth $5,062,576 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth $312,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Xometry by 64.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Xometry by 43.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,728,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after buying an additional 523,310 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Xometry by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,002,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after buying an additional 118,345 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xometry by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,091,000 after buying an additional 247,522 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

