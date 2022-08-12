XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.40.

XPO Logistics Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $57.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.06. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics



XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

