Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,998.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $21,998.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

