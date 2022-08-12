Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.76.
Institutional Trading of Yield10 Bioscience
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.
