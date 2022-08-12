Zebi Token (ZEBI) Hits Market Cap of $333,597.80

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $333,597.80 and $655.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 105.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015246 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zebi Token Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,240,308,157 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,216,455 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.
Zebi Token Coin Trading
