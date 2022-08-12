Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $453.33.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $10.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,777. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

