Zenfuse Price Reaches $0.0131 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $849,829.42 and approximately $26,923.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,851.20 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00127470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.