ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $162,474.88

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $162,474.88 and $75.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00121375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00037643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00270564 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035718 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

