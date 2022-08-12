Zero Trading 28.5% Lower This Week (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $150,711.77 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00323962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00129108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00088794 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005645 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,761,673 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

