Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-$7.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.00. 587,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.52. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.49, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 24,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 35.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 62,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 96.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.