ZooKeeper (ZOO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $157,020.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $157,020.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00039049 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 221,262,416 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.