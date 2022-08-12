ZooKeeper (ZOO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $157,020.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $157,020.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015134 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00039049 BTC.
ZooKeeper Coin Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 221,262,416 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
