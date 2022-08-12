Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,662 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $865,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.62.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.56. 83,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,416. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $364.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,417. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

