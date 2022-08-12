ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Ingredion worth $29,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ingredion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Ingredion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,226,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ingredion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 147,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $93.19. 2,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,704. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.35%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

