ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 47,490 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.06. 233,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,282,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

