ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 141,795 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,795 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,081,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in GrafTech International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

GrafTech International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,725. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.