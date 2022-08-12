ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,872. The company has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

