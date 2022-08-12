ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 48,258 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,258 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. 127,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

