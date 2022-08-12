ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $551.37. The company had a trading volume of 41,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,071. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $222.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

