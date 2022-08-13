0x (ZRX) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. 0x has a market cap of $328.99 million and $28.63 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,487.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00064423 BTC.

0x Profile

ZRX is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

