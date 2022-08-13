0x (ZRX) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. 0x has a market cap of $328.99 million and $28.63 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,487.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004117 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037406 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00128621 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00064423 BTC.
0x Profile
ZRX is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org.
Buying and Selling 0x
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.
