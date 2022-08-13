100,000 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Bought by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. 844,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,844. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

