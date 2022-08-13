1,009 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

