1,309 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.90. 472,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

