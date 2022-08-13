15,602 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,602 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $9,761,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3,295.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Stock Up 2.2 %

FL stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.52. 1,454,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,891. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FL. OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

