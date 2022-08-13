18,768 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.2 %

Mosaic stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

