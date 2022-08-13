1World Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. 1World has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $11,573.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,494.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00128351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063556 BTC.

About 1World

1World is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1World

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

